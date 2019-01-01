 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pineapple Preserves Diamond Sauce

Pineapple Preserves Diamond Sauce

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Preserves Diamond Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Balanced Hybrid strain bred from Pineapple Kush and some unknown genetics. Robust pineapple with citrus and earthy undertones is quickly accompanied by uplifting mind effects and potent body relaxation. Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.