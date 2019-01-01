Pineapple Preserves Diamond Sauce
About this product
Balanced Hybrid strain bred from Pineapple Kush and some unknown genetics. Robust pineapple with citrus and earthy undertones is quickly accompanied by uplifting mind effects and potent body relaxation. Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.
