Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

Pineapple Preserves Diamond Sauce 1g

About this product

Balanced Hybrid strain bred from Pineapple Kush and some unknown genetics. Robust pineapple with citrus and earthy undertones is quickly accompanied by uplifting mind effects and potent body relaxation.

Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!