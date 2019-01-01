 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangerine Sweets

by Flav

These scrumptious cannabis-infused confections are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. With a mouthwatering burst of tangy citrus flavor, Flav Tangerine hard edibles are convenient and delicious. 10mg THC per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.