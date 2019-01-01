 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vanilla Kush Cartridge

by Flav

About this product

Indica-dominant crossbred from Kashmir Hash Plant and Kush. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Experience smooth, flavorful vanilla beans, sweet floral undertones, and a touch of spiciness. It’s like sipping a tall vanilla latte without the foam mustache. The Effects: Nothing vanilla about the strong mental and physical relaxation that accompanies this strain. Great for nighttime use. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.