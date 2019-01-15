 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherry Chem is an Indica dominant hybrid. The breeders took the best of their Cherry Pies mom and paired with with an unbeatable Chemdawg plant. With a strong cherry flavour and aroma, which can range from cherry flavored candy to fuel. Type of High Cherry Chem cannabis strain's high does have a cerebral aspect, but that upbeat essence morphs into a mellow balance which will numb you just the right amount. Terpenes: HIgh on Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Limonene with hints of Humulene.

1 customer review

LightningWoman

Has a cerebral hit first and then total body relaxation for a seasoned smoker if you smoke more than your usual. This works really well for medicinal purposes which is why I use it. It Melrose your mood when you have PTSD, anxiety or OCD. It also numbs my body so that I don't feel pain as much. I have had 21 surgeries and look for a strain that takes care of pain, nausea and gives me an appetite. I think appetite is the only thing that wasn't super strong. I need that so I added one tiny strong indica to it. But it's great on its own! The smell is intoxicating to me and reminds me of the smell of gasoline when I was a kid. It's just an amazing Piney smell and Diesel or gasoline which is absolutely amazing to me. A couple more small balls then you're used to and it will make the most seasoned veteran fall asleep! Great all-around medication. Cannadaddys dispensary is the best! ~ Trina

Fleur Cannabis practices a sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, this cannabis cultivation method produces a consistent, safe and high quality product for your enjoyment! Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the consumer but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that you can trust. We are Clean Green Certified.