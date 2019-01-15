LightningWoman on January 15th, 2019

Has a cerebral hit first and then total body relaxation for a seasoned smoker if you smoke more than your usual. This works really well for medicinal purposes which is why I use it. It Melrose your mood when you have PTSD, anxiety or OCD. It also numbs my body so that I don't feel pain as much. I have had 21 surgeries and look for a strain that takes care of pain, nausea and gives me an appetite. I think appetite is the only thing that wasn't super strong. I need that so I added one tiny strong indica to it. But it's great on its own! The smell is intoxicating to me and reminds me of the smell of gasoline when I was a kid. It's just an amazing Piney smell and Diesel or gasoline which is absolutely amazing to me. A couple more small balls then you're used to and it will make the most seasoned veteran fall asleep! Great all-around medication. Cannadaddys dispensary is the best! ~ Trina