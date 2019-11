tomlop on July 17th, 2019

Citrusy and lemony scent. Just smelling it gives me a rush. One of the best smelling strains I've tried. There are a lot of strains that don't have such a distinctive scent on the raw bud, but still deliver a great experience. This strain, however, does both. If smelling your weed matters as much as smoking it, give this a try. That having been said, this strain is CBD heavy and light on the THC, which is to my taste. You'll get a quick body rush and relief as soon as you hit it. There is definitely an instantaneous unwind element to this product. The THC cerebral effects are more pronounced than on something like Trident or industrial hemp 25% CBD strains, but not so much as to think your having to deal with being high. The THC is at a fun level for people who consider themselves 'lightweights'.THC wise, I'd say this stuff is at the top end of what a CBD focused customer would want to venture into. I'm so excited to see what Fleur and other such companies who have liberated themselves from the THC arms race will come up with in the future. I really can't wait!