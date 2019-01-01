 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g

by Fleur Cannabis

LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g
Fleur Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g

LA Confidential is a fabulous Indica with frosty buds, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. Terpenes: High on Humulene, Caryophyllene & Limonene with hints of Trans Nerolidol and A-Pinene. Comments: "Amazing sweet taste", "A good choice for stress/anxiety", "Very relaxing body high, and a high focused buzz, mentally"

LA Confidential

LA Confidential
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Fleur Cannabis practices a sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, this cannabis cultivation method produces a consistent, safe and high quality product for your enjoyment! Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the consumer but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that you can trust. We are Clean Green Certified.