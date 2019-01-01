Fleur Cannabis practices a sustainable, organic cannabis cultivation by applying the ethics and principles of permaculture to its No-Till Living Soil systems and operating procedures. In doing so, this cannabis cultivation method produces a consistent, safe and high quality product for your enjoyment! Our innovative growing style models natural ecosystems and utilizes the ethics and principles of permaculture to maximize the benefits of our Organic No-Till living soil. With the soil food web as our cornerstone, our growing style is truly organic and takes into consideration not only the health of the consumer but that of the environment as well. This method of cultivation focuses on quality organic inputs, never using any synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides. What this translates into; is the safest, highest quality cannabis brand that you can trust. We are Clean Green Certified.