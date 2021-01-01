 Loading…

Sativa

Royal Flush

by FloraCal Farms

FloraCal Farms Cannabis Flower Royal Flush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics Lineage: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherbert bx1 Aroma: Ripened stone-fruits, apple, pear, and tart cherry; Fuel on the back end. Taste: Sweet, fermenting fruit and gas Effect: Indica-Leaning Hybrid

About this brand

FloraCal Farms Logo
Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.

About this strain

Sonoma Coma

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Sonoma Coma sprouted in Sonoma County, California and presents itself with tight, electric green buds which produce a thick coat of trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Contrary to what the name implies, Sonoma Coma is actually an energetic, uplifting sativa. The genetics remain a closely guarded recipe but are impressive enough to claim the prize for 1st Place Sativa at the 2012 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. A complex mixture of sweet tropical fruits and spiced, woody undertones combine to give Sonoma Coma its distinct aroma. The flavor maintains the aroma’s complex characteristics but provides a smooth mellow finish. True to its sativa heritage, Sonoma Coma produces an energetic invasion of heady effects that produce bursts of creativity and euphoria. This strain is also known to induce a case of the munchies, so it makes a great remedy to a diminished appetite.

