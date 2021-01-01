 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Split by Moonraker Farms | Gold
Hybrid

Banana Split by Moonraker Farms | Gold

by Flow Kana

Write a review
Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Banana Split by Moonraker Farms | Gold
Flow Kana Cannabis Flower Banana Split by Moonraker Farms | Gold

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

"Banana Split by Moonraker Farms is sativa strain as decadent as its namesake. The cultivar is incredibly unique with 1.5% CBG and rare terpene terpinolene. Banana Split is sweet and earthy with long lasting effects. True to its sativa roots, Banana Split offers a chill but energetic experience. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."

About this brand

Flow Kana Logo
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State. A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review