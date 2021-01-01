Banana Split by Moonraker Farms | Gold
About this product
"Banana Split by Moonraker Farms is sativa strain as decadent as its namesake. The cultivar is incredibly unique with 1.5% CBG and rare terpene terpinolene. Banana Split is sweet and earthy with long lasting effects. True to its sativa roots, Banana Split offers a chill but energetic experience. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
About this brand
Flow Kana
About this strain
Banana Split
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
