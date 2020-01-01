Low Dose Tincture 250mg
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
$90.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor. Derived from the well known Sour Diesel, Subra is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain and a top choice among medical patients for its fast-acting effects delivering energized, dreamy cerebral effects.
