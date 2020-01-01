 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Subra (600mg)

Subra (600mg)

by Fluent Cannabis Care

Subra (600mg)

$90.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor. Derived from the well known Sour Diesel, Subra is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain and a top choice among medical patients for its fast-acting effects delivering energized, dreamy cerebral effects.

About this strain

Sour D*OG

Sour D*OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

From Rare Dankness Seed Bank comes Sour D*OG, a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Rare Dankness #1. This flavorful strain offers a diesel gas scent that permeates your surroundings, while a strong OG Kush flavor awakens your senses. Give Sour D*OG a shot next time your body needs a little love and your mind is ready to explore.

About this brand

Fluent Cannabis Care Logo
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.