Indica

4.8 24 reviews

Rare Dankness #1

aka House of Dankness

Rare Dankness #1

Colorado breeders Rare Dankness created this staple of their breeding program by crossing Ghost OG with Chemdawg. They then backcrossed the resulting plant with Ghost OG, and then crossed that with the Florida clone-only strain Triangle Kush. Rare Dankness #1 is the prized male selected from this endeavor, bringing heavy resin production, Chem-style growth, and a bit of OG flavor to whatever strain it pollinates. It has been used in the breeding of many of RD’s prized hybrids, including Scott’s OG, 501st OG, Commerce City Kush, Rare Darkness, and many others.  

Relaxed 77%
Happy 72%
Giggly 61%
Sleepy 55%
Euphoric 38%
Pain 61%
Anxiety 44%
Arthritis 44%
Muscle spasms 38%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

24

Lineage

Triangle Kush
Ghost OG
Rare Dankness #1
Lost Creek
Khyber Kush
