  3. East Coast Sour Diesel
Sativa

4.3 231 reviews

East Coast Sour Diesel

aka ECSD

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

East Coast Sour Diesel
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

Effects

Happy 60%
Energetic 57%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 38%
Stress 38%
Depression 33%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

231

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
East Coast Sour Diesel
First strain child
Sour Chunk
child
Second strain child
G13 Diesel
child

