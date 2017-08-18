- Peppery
- Herbal
- Citrus
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.
