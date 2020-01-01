 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. 250mg THC Dehydrated Pineapple Fruit Slices

250mg THC Dehydrated Pineapple Fruit Slices

by Forbidden Fruit

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dehydrated pineapple is a healthy option, chock-full of antioxidants, enzymes, and dietary fiber. Dehydrated pineapple contains a protective enzyme called bromelain, which fights inflammation, boosts immunity, and is great for stomach aches and digestive health. The fiber helps to make sure the digestive tract runs smooth, while antioxidants neutralize harmful free-radicals associated with age-related degeneration and disease.

About this brand

With the booming new legal-cannabis industry here in Colorado, the market has been saturated with THC-infused edibles laden with sugar, leaving consumers looking to avoid the harshness of smoking sacrificing one health concern for another. Here at Giving Tree Kitchens, we wanted to bring consumers an all-around, feel-good product, without sacrificing health in any sense. That’s when we came up with Forbidden Fruit — America’s 1ST all-natural, low-sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, THC-infused dehydrated fruit slices. There’s really only one way to put it. THC. Naturally.