Crafted from sun-grown cannabis cultivated to organic standards. - 30mg THC / 20mg CBD - In 100% Fair Trade Organic Cocoa Butter - Independently tested for purity: free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbes and other toxins - 6 servings per bag
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure. Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.