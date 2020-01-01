 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Tangie Cartridge 0.5g

by Fourdub

Fourdub Concentrates Cartridges Tangie Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Fourdub Logo
Our mission is to nurture and cultivate our products and provide our customers with the highest quality marijuana in the industry while being conscious of our carbon footprint and how we may impact the environment. While we understand our customers may come from many different backgrounds, we are proud to be a Washington state based company and embody the diversity and culture of the pacific NW. FourDub believes in respect and integrity and as an employer these are our core philosophies that we impart across all roles in the company. As part of the community it is our goal to use only the best strains and organic products in addition the lowest impact growing methods to ensure we are doing our part in preserving our shared natural resources.