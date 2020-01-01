Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$30.00MSRP
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Many users prefer to take CBD in capsule form because it's as easy as taking a daily supplement and dosage is simple. Those who take capsules can also avoid the taste of hemp found in other CBD products. Our capsules are a full-spectrum organic CBD formula, 3rd party tested for potency.
Be the first to review this product.