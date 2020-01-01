Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$44.00MSRP
Ingredients: 500mg CBD c02 extracted from organic hemp, Shea Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil, DMSO, Coconut Oil, Glycerin, GMS, Olive Oil, Macadamia Oil, Jojoba Oil, Phenyl Alcohol, Cetylstearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Myristyl Myristrate, natural source Cetearth-20. Extracts of: Rose Petals, Devils Claw, White Willow Bark, Meadowsweet, St. John’s Wort, California Poppy, Ginger Root, Skullcap, Calendula, Feverfew, Motherwort, Arnica. Menthol. Oils of: Tumeric, Ginger, Nutmeg, Wintergreen.
Be the first to review this product.