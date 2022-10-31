About this product
Ingredients: 500mg CBD c02 extracted from organic hemp, Shea Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil, DMSO, Coconut Oil, Glycerin, GMS, Olive Oil, Macadamia Oil, Jojoba Oil, Phenyl Alcohol, Cetylstearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Myristyl Myristrate, natural source Cetearth-20. Extracts of: Rose Petals, Devils Claw, White Willow Bark, Meadowsweet, St. John’s Wort, California Poppy, Ginger Root, Skullcap, Calendula, Feverfew, Motherwort, Arnica. Menthol. Oils of: Tumeric, Ginger, Nutmeg, Wintergreen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!