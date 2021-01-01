Full Melt Raspberry Cheesecake Bar
About this product
Cheesecake lovers rejoice! Give in to this tempting combination of organic raspberries and creamy white chocolate with a little crunch from tasty bits of graham cracker crumbs. This THC infused chocolate bar is the ultimate, smooth, and fruity treat with vanilla, caramel, marzipan, and honey flavors. Each bar contains ten 10 mg servings. Part of the Infusiasm family.
About this brand
Full Melt
