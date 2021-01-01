 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Full Melt Raspberry Cheesecake Bar

Full Melt Raspberry Cheesecake Bar

by Full Melt

Write a review
Full Melt Edibles Chocolates Full Melt Raspberry Cheesecake Bar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cheesecake lovers rejoice! Give in to this tempting combination of organic raspberries and creamy white chocolate with a little crunch from tasty bits of graham cracker crumbs. This THC infused chocolate bar is the ultimate, smooth, and fruity treat with vanilla, caramel, marzipan, and honey flavors. Each bar contains ten 10 mg servings. Part of the Infusiasm family.

About this brand

Full Melt Logo
Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt! We are passionate about creating new twists on classic confections, with premium edible treats made using the best ingredients—including our own blend of premium hash oil. All products are rigorously tested in our lab and by third-parties for quality. It’s our mission to delight our customers with delicious, high-quality cannabis confections by using wholesome ingredients and innovation to ensure consistency and potency. Part of the Infusiasm family.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review