lARGE FUM box is a solid okume wood desktop humidor specially designed for keeping the green in optimum conditions due to its hermetic seal and interior humidity circulation system. Two high density sponges and analogue hygrometer for humidity control and regulation are included. The humidor includes two interior okume trays with an estimated capacity of 50-60 grams each; the separate trays allow the separate storage of sativas and indica greens. Each of the trays include a pollen recollection system and mobile separator are also included in our humidor, this allows the storage of different green varieties. Product sizes: 36 x 24 x 13 cm