About this product

High capacity electronic humidor specially designed for the cannabis cure and maintenance; humidity and temperature control and approximate capacity of 191 L and 2.000 grams. Refrigeration, with compression system, is made by air, and the humidification is produced by means of a water tank. Temperature and humidity values can be set using the digital display of the humidor or using the remote control. Four removable solid okume wood trays of 500 grams capacity each are included. These trays include a pollen recollection system and a cover which for odor leak protection. Sizes: 61 x 58 x 124 cm Net weight: 68 KG Color: Black with stainless steel door frame. Capacity: 191L / 2000 g. Temperature range: 5 - 22ºC / 41 - 71,6ºF Humidity range: 45 - 75% Trays: 4 okume removable trays and 1 removable tray for general storage or work table. Door configuration: Security glass with UV protection; stainless steel frame. Lightning system: green cold LED light. Cooling system: Zanussi compressor, R600A refrigerant. Nº of fans: 2 Key lock: Yes (at the bottom). Temperature and humidity setting and value control. Voltage: 220V or 110V (upon request)