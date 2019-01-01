 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Calnesium 2-0-0 is a nutrient additive that will boost both Calcium and Magnesium availability to your plants when added to your feed program. It is a powerful blend of Nitrogen, Calcium and Magnesium that is specifically designed to provide an additional nutrient boost to our Future Harvest Holland Secret 3 part hydroponic fertilizer for crops that demand it, and it is an excellent additive to prevent end rot on tomatoes and peppers. Calnesium is 100% compatible with all high quality nutrients, and it mixes quickly and easily. Calcium, Magnesium and Iron are incredibly important to photosynthesis (making energy from light) and maintaining the structure of the plant. Calnesium works as part of your feed program and as a foliar spray. This product tastes horrible but plants love it! Key Features: - Designed to be used with Holland Secret Grow and Micro - Inhibits blossom end rot by providing additional Calcium and increasing nutrient uptake. - Strengthens plant cells and tissues for increased resistance to stress - Increases cell division and plant tissue development. - Increases flower and fruit sets. - Increases water, nutrient and carbon dioxide uptake.

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip