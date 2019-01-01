 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plantlife Ton O Bud

by Future Harvest

About this product

Ton O Bud is one of the best selling, if not the best selling additive in Future Harvest’s extensive additives range. It is globally recognized and has a proven reputation as one of the most powerful plant enhancing additives on the market. Ton O Bud is concentrated P-K (phosphorous and potassium) additive designed to pack bulk onto flowers and fruits during the middle stages of a flowering cycle. The benefits are plain and simple, higher end yields and drastically increased flower set, meaning more flowers are present, with tighter and more compact density, without compromising quality and flavour. Key Features: - Does not significantly add to EC levels unlike most P-K products - Works alongside and in addition to all industry leading manufacturer feed schedules - Produces rapid, visible results - Works for all grow media and methods - Tried and tested worldwide

For over twenty years now Future Harvest has been bringing new and innovative solutions to both the Hydroponic and Indoor Growing industries. Increasing the ability of growers, store owners and distributors alike to become successful in the most exciting of times. We know what it takes to be successful in this industry, and have a proven track record of doing the same for others. All Future Harvest Brand products have been designed with today's growers in mind, and tested in real world applications. The Future Harvest line up is exciting, current and available through leading distributors across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. You can put this vast experience and knowledge to work for you and your customers by representing the full line of Future Harvest products. - Plantlife Liquids - Plantlife Powders - Plantlife Plastics - Nutradip