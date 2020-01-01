 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Quigley’s; the only fast acting, most reliable and uplifting liquid cannabis delivery system in existence. We believe in blending the power of science, with the art of compassion. Which is why we’ve developed our patent-pending formula for one reason: to help you, “ease the day.” So no matter when or where your need may arise, find joy and relief in a bottle of Quigley’s.

