  5. G Pro Vaporizer

G Pro Vaporizer

by G Pen (Grenco Science)

Founded on the principles of performance and user-preference, the G Pro Herbal Vaporizer features three variable temperature settings, enabling a uniquely-fitted vaping experience. Durable in design and sophisticated in aesthetic, the G Pro's internal structure is comprised of a heavy duty, stainless steel heating chamber that releases the active ingredients in botanicals without the harmful byproducts caused by traditional methods. The first release in the advanced G Pro Series, the G Pro Vaporizer produces pure vapor for optimum flavor, establishing a new standard of excellence across the vaporizer industry.

donjas

This vape is awful. You can smell the weed getting burned away but never get any good drags from the vape. You literally waste your weed every time. It also gets extremely hot! Spend your money else where!!!

jasonn717

its good for its market price around $70 i Zimbabwe right now and you really wouldn't complain for what you get, battery life is good, the flavor of the herbs are more pronounced and effects as well. the only negative is the fast to crack mouth lid

dogscanlookup

This was my first time using an herbal vaporizer and if this is truly a 4-5 star vaporizer as others have reviewed, this is definitely not for me. The whole thing feels cheap and didn't really come with much in the way of usage instructions. Hits tasted intensely of plastic and the rubber mouthpiece (also gross-tasting) kept falling off. Used it twice and relegated it to the back of my stash box.

Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science™ integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability.