dogscanlookup on October 20th, 2016

This was my first time using an herbal vaporizer and if this is truly a 4-5 star vaporizer as others have reviewed, this is definitely not for me. The whole thing feels cheap and didn't really come with much in the way of usage instructions. Hits tasted intensely of plastic and the rubber mouthpiece (also gross-tasting) kept falling off. Used it twice and relegated it to the back of my stash box.