Game of ZONK

Zonk is a social dice game that has been passed down from one generation of cannabis smokers to the next throughout the years. Objective: To be the first person to reach 10,000 points, unless the “11,000 Rule” is called (more on that later). The winner is also awarded the score sheet. If you’re not the first to the finish line, don’t worry because Everybody wins in Zonk! Every 1000 points merits a hit and there are bonus hits along the way, as well.