 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Game of Zonk

Game of Zonk

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Game of Zonk

Zonk is a social dice game that has been passed down from one generation of cannabis smokers to the next throughout the years. Objective: To be the first person to reach 10,000 points, unless the “11,000 Rule” is called (more on that later). The winner is also awarded the score sheet. If you’re not the first to the finish line, don’t worry because Everybody wins in Zonk! Every 1000 points merits a hit and there are bonus hits along the way, as well.