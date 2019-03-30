Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
Our signature Blue Tarantulas are strain specific connoisseur grade infused pre-rolls. Comprised of lab tested, top-shelf flowers, rolled in raw natural paper, fortified with CO2 wax, solvent free hash, and kief coating the exterior. -Indoor bud -Strain Specific -Top 1% of top shelf bud -Amazing flavor and smoothness -Outside coated in wax, hash, and kief -Gold standard - ultra premium connoisseur grade -100 - Satisfaction guaranteed -Lab Tested & Strain Specific -Burns like a blunt, hits like a dab! -All natural, no additives :)
on March 30th, 2019
The happiest joint I ever had. Pure awesomeness!