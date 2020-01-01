Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Our signature Green Tarantulas are organic, strain specific, infused pre-rolls. Comprised of lab tested, Clean Green Certified flowers, rolled in raw natural paper, fortified with CO2 wax and coated in kief. -Outdoor bud -Strain Specific -Clean Green Certified Organic -Sun grown -Outside coated in wax, hash, and kief -Gold standard - ultra premium connoisseur grade -100 - Satisfaction guaranteed -Lab Tested & Strain Specific -Burns like a blunt, hits like a dab! -All natural, no additives :)
