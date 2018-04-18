 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
King Tarantula

by Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold Cannabis Pre-rolls King Tarantula

About this product

Regarded as “The King of pre-rolls”, our signature Tarantulas are not for the faint of heart. Two full Grams of strain specific, certified organic buds are rolled in raw paper and fortified with CO2 wax, coated in kief and lined with premium hash. -Indoor bud -Strain Specific -Top 1% of top shelf bud -Amazing flavor and smoothness -Outside coated in wax, hash, and kief -Gold standard - ultra premium connoisseur grade -100 - Satisfaction guaranteed -Lab Tested & Strain Specific -Burns like a blunt, hits like a dab! -All natural, no additives :)

Related video

Tarantula Pre-Rolls from Ganja Gold - Leafly Reviews

April 18, 2018

02:48

About this brand

A Pure, Potent, Strain-specific experience. That's what we deliver in every Ganja Gold product-and experience we call Connoisseur Pure. Crafted from the top 1% of available cannabis, our products are exclusive to all who seek a top-shelf experience. Call us particular, call us exacting, call us purveyors of a higher standard, but we only accept the top 1%, and leave the other 99% to those with less exacting standards. We seek out responsible growers and personally inspect, smell and sample each plant we consider, backing our experiential findings with testing from one of the highest regarded labs in the world. It's called integrity. We care about our patients and customers, producing only products we would use ourselves or provide to family and friends. When you're in the top 1%, you can confidently lay claim to offering a premium product delivering an exceptional experience. Purity matters, because you matter.