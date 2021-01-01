About this product

Regarded as “The King of pre-rolls”, our signature Tarantulas are not for the faint of heart. Two full Grams of strain specific, certified organic buds are rolled in raw paper and fortified with CO2 wax, coated in kief and lined with premium hash.



-Indoor bud

-Strain Specific

-Top 1% of top shelf bud

-Amazing flavor and smoothness

-Outside coated in wax, hash, and kief

-Gold standard - ultra premium connoisseur grade

-100 - Satisfaction guaranteed

-Lab Tested & Strain Specific

-Burns like a blunt, hits like a dab!

-All natural, no additives :)