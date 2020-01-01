Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With our patented technology we have developed a way for you to infuse any coffee with The Clear™, and more importantly, your favorite coffee! Simply replace your regular coffee filter with a Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter, brew and viola; your pot of coffee is now infused with the cleanest and strongest cannabis oil on the market. The Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter is a standard 8-12 cup unbleached coffee filter. Use with any standard drip coffee machine, French press, pour over or cowboy method of brewing. MEDICAL Arizona Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD California Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD RECREATIONAL Oregon Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared
Be the first to review this product.