Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

With our patented technology we have developed a way for you to infuse any coffee with The Clear™, and more importantly, your favorite coffee! Simply replace your regular coffee filter with a Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter, brew and viola; your pot of coffee is now infused with the cleanest and strongest cannabis oil on the market. The Ganja Grindz Coffee Filter is a standard 8-12 cup unbleached coffee filter. Use with any standard drip coffee machine, French press, pour over or cowboy method of brewing. MEDICAL Arizona Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD California Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared: 100mg THC, 10mg CBD RECREATIONAL Oregon Coffee Filter, 32 fl oz prepared

About this brand

At Ganja Grindz Coffee Company, our culinary experts and food scientists have spent countless hours grinding away to provide you with the highest quality cannabis infused bottled coffees, bottled apple ciders, bottled teas, tea bags, coffee filters and brew cups on the market. To ensure quality, consistency, purity and potency, our products are infused with The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil and The Clear™ CBD crystalline isolate.