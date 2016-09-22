 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
General Hydroponics

The First. The Best. Just like people, plants benefit from an appropriate diet. But different types of plants have significantly different nutrient needs, and these needs change during each growth cycle. So what's the best way to keep your fruits, vegetables and flowers happy and healthy? At General Hydroponics, we wrestled with that question four decades ago. Our solution: Flora Series. First formulated in 1976, Flora Series is the original three-part hydroponic-based nutrient system. And thanks to its ingredients, consistent performance and unparalleled results, it's the most-used nutrient today. Good Things Come in Threes Flora Series consists of three highly concentrated liquid nutrients: -FloraGro builds strong roots during a plant's vegetative stage. -FloraMicro is used during a plant's growth and bloom cycles. -FloraBloom is added while a plant is fruiting and/or flowering. By using different combinations of these products, you can fulfill each plant's exact nutrient needs based on its growth stage and environment. Your plants will receive the ideal balance of primary, secondary and micronutrients — and the results will show. Get ready for vigorous plants, large flowers, enhanced yields and nutrient-dense crops. Flora Series is a favorite among millions of growers, gardeners, scientists and researchers worldwide. See why for yourself. For hard water with a ppm value above 250 we recommend FloraMicro Hardwater. Available sizes: -1 pint -1 quart -1 gallon -2.5 gallon -6 gallon -15 gallon Performance Pack We threw in everything but the kitchen sink, so you can get outstanding results in hydro, coco or soil. Thousands of other gardeners have already experienced the benefits, and this pack comes at an irresistible value. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you'll want to try the Flora Series Performance Pack. Performance Pack includes: -16oz FloraMicro -16oz FloraGro -16oz FloraBloom -8oz FloraBlend -8oz Liquid KoolBloom -4oz FloraKleen -1oz Rapid Start -1oz Floralicious Plus -1oz pH Test Indicator

RowdyYJ

I live by the KISS method (keep it simple stupid) Just pick up the General Hydroponics Grow Box Kit, Go on there website grab there grow chart and modify it to your water capacity and your good to grow! Good package deal for the first timer looking to remove some nutrient guess work

The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.