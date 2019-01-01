About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
About this brand
Gethemp
Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.