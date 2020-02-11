Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The taste is really unique and has a taste of More on the Kush side but by crossing it with GG4 added a lot more yield to the plant. Finishing time is day 60. Purple Glue (LVPK x GG4) Certified Cross • Lineage: Las Vegas Purple Kush Crossed with Gorilla Glue 4 (GG4) • Hybrid: Indica Dominant • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 25-28% • Aroma: Pungent, Yet Sweet like Kush Smell • Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent • Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed. • Medicinal Benefits*: • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days. • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: None • Hashtags: #PurpleGlue
on February 11th, 2020
Has amazing haze smell and taste great. If you get a chance look at this under a lit magnifying glass it's amazing. Heavy buzz that tapers into relaxation with the added benefits of pain relief, stress relief, and a desire for something to munch on. Great job GG Strains LLC!
on August 8th, 2018
great strain beautiful color of purple...i smoked it on a raw pre roll...few minutes later i was so uplifted i wanted to dance listen to music it got me to were i need it to be....
on May 22nd, 2017
Absolutely delicious. It starts fuzzy and after 30 minutes clears up. The body relaxation mixed with the clear and calm cerebral effects make this the perfect medication.