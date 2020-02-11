 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Glue

by GG Strains LLC

5.04
About this product

The taste is really unique and has a taste of More on the Kush side but by crossing it with GG4 added a lot more yield to the plant. Finishing time is day 60. Purple Glue (LVPK x GG4) Certified Cross • Lineage: Las Vegas Purple Kush Crossed with Gorilla Glue 4 (GG4) • Hybrid: Indica Dominant • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 25-28% • Aroma: Pungent, Yet Sweet like Kush Smell • Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent • Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed. • Medicinal Benefits*: • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days. • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: None • Hashtags: #PurpleGlue

4 customer reviews

5.04

Macranger

Has amazing haze smell and taste great. If you get a chance look at this under a lit magnifying glass it's amazing. Heavy buzz that tapers into relaxation with the added benefits of pain relief, stress relief, and a desire for something to munch on. Great job GG Strains LLC!

seem823

great strain beautiful color of purple...i smoked it on a raw pre roll...few minutes later i was so uplifted i wanted to dance listen to music it got me to were i need it to be....

Dominick16

Absolutely delicious. It starts fuzzy and after 30 minutes clears up. The body relaxation mixed with the clear and calm cerebral effects make this the perfect medication.

About this brand

Official Home of GG Strains, Creators of award-winning Original Glue #GG4 fka Gorilla Glue #4, also creators of Sister Glue (GG1) & New Glue (GG5) Purple Glue, and GlueChee Veterans in all aspects of cultivation & breeding of medical & recreational cannabis/marijuana! . Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4 was the first and only GG strain to be released to the public. Winter of 2016 we officially launched New Glue (GG5) in limited release areas along with Sister Glue (GG1). To make sure you are getting verified product please feel free and contact us or view our website to check out our partners, and cultivators in authorized states.