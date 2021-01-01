About this product

The taste is really unique and has a taste of More on the Kush side but by crossing it with GG4 added a lot more yield to the plant. Finishing time is day 60.



Purple Glue (LVPK x GG4) Certified Cross

• Lineage: Las Vegas Purple Kush Crossed with Gorilla Glue 4 (GG4)

• Hybrid: Indica Dominant

• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains

• THC Range: THC Range: 25-28%

• Aroma: Pungent, Yet Sweet like Kush Smell

• Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent

• Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed.

• Medicinal Benefits*:

• Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain

• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.

• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor

• Vegetation: Relatively Fast

• Certified Crosses: None

• Hashtags: #PurpleGlue