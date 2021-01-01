GG Strains LLC
Purple Glue
Product rating:
About this product
The taste is really unique and has a taste of More on the Kush side but by crossing it with GG4 added a lot more yield to the plant. Finishing time is day 60.
Purple Glue (LVPK x GG4) Certified Cross
• Lineage: Las Vegas Purple Kush Crossed with Gorilla Glue 4 (GG4)
• Hybrid: Indica Dominant
• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains
• THC Range: THC Range: 25-28%
• Aroma: Pungent, Yet Sweet like Kush Smell
• Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent
• Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed.
• Medicinal Benefits*:
• Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain
• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.
• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor
• Vegetation: Relatively Fast
• Certified Crosses: None
• Hashtags: #PurpleGlue
Purple Glue (LVPK x GG4) Certified Cross
• Lineage: Las Vegas Purple Kush Crossed with Gorilla Glue 4 (GG4)
• Hybrid: Indica Dominant
• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains
• THC Range: THC Range: 25-28%
• Aroma: Pungent, Yet Sweet like Kush Smell
• Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent
• Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed.
• Medicinal Benefits*:
• Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain
• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.
• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor
• Vegetation: Relatively Fast
• Certified Crosses: None
• Hashtags: #PurpleGlue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!