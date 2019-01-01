 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. MV1 - Rose Gold

MV1 - Rose Gold

by Ghost Vapes

Write a review
Ghost Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers MV1 - Rose Gold

$295.00MSRP

About this product

Our MV1 Rose Gold vaporizer offers pure delicacy that’s associated with this blush, gold metal combined with groundbreaking engineering that gives this vape its beloved flare. Experience the sheer power of our proprietary technology, giving you a soothing, cool vapor every time. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ghost Vapes Logo
Whether you're a vaping newcomer or looking for an enhanced flavor experience, the GHOST MV1 represents the very latest design & technology in portable electronic vaporizers for both herbs and extracts.