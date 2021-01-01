 Loading…

Waiting Game [1g Preroll]

by Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Waiting Game [1g Preroll]

About this product

Don’t let the name fool you, this strain is worth the wait. As the offspring of MAC and a very special “Britney Spears” cut of Fruity Pebbles, these buds mean business. Brimming with sweet yet sour flavor, these frosty nugs offer a smooth smoke with a spicy finish. While its effects are energizing at first, they eventually give way to a relaxed euphoria, the signature of a solid hybrid—think floating down a lazy river with a crisp lemonade in hand. Feelings: Balancing, Chill Vibes, Euphoria Flavor: Fruit Candy, Lavender, Lemon Peel Usage: Chilling Poolside, Sunday Mornings, Bubble Baths

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

