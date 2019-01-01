 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Universal Ceramic Domeless Nail

by Glassics

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/universal-ceramic-domeless-nail/ This Universal Ceramic Domeless Nail is unique in that it is designed to fit all sizes of our Dab Rigs as well as our "dry" water pipes. The 6-in-one design can be configured to fit any and all joints making it the most versatile nail we offer (although, some dab rigs may not have long enough stems for the deepest 10mm female fitting). It also features a ribbed design between the cup and the joint which allows heat to dissipate before reaching your glass piece or dab rig. The standard cup size allows this nail to be paired perfectly with our Ceramic Carb Caps, creating a snug fit to help insulate heat. Ceramic as a material is much more ideal than glass when used as a concentrate nail as it can withstand much more rapid heating and cooling and is comparable to quartz in that regard. The main difference between the two is that ceramic has less thermal conductivity, meaning that it will take more time to heat up but will retain that heat for much longer. Ceramic also requires that you heat the nail evenly in order to prevent cracks or fractures.

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.