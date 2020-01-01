CBD Lemon Cake
by CBD American Shaman
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
GoGreen Hemp CBD 10mg SOUR Gummy Bears are the same gummy bears you have come to love just with a nice kick of sour to cover up the CBD taste. ☑ 10 or 20 Delicious CBD Gummy Bears In Each Pack ☑ Assorted Flavors which include pineapple, raspberry, lemon, orange, and strawberry Now you can enjoy CBD Oil in a fun Gummy Shape. Each Pack contains twenty Delicious Gummy Bears. Each Bear is infused with 10mg of our Premium CBD Hemp Oil Extracted From Organic Industrial Hemp. This is a great alternative to our oil drop and gel capsule products. It is important to note that these are not meant to, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease.
Be the first to review this product.