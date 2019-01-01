About this product
GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey 40mg GoGreen Hemp Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder. Our GoGreen Hemp Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Bath Bomb embodies the wonderful fresh scent of Hawthorne, with nuances of creamy French vanilla, soy milk and a base note of nutty almond. The warm comforting scent will have you coming back for more! INGREDIENTS: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Fragrance, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Water Soluble CBD powder. DIRECTIONS: Enter your water-filled bathtub. Drop the Bath Bomb in the tub and enjoy your spa-like experience! Attributes: 5oz 40mg of active Water Soluble CBD All Natural Ingredients Made By Hand
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.