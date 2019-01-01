 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The mountainous San Fernando Valley has developed a wide reputation for high-level adult film production. But for those of us who don’t have our minds in the gutter all day; another great export from the same area is the SFV OG. It features a piney, earthy aroma and signature Cali taste, facilitating a full-bodied and well-balanced, hybrid experience that can be enjoyed by all types of folk. The high Myrcene, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene counts make it great for the Jeff Lebowskis of the world who want to focus on a proper bowling release in spite of the chronic pain induced from getting harassed by nihilists.

Highest Quality, Precisely Blended Terpenes to Enhance your Entourage Effect. Gold Coast Terpenes was founded by an extraction specialist and a former pharmaceutical chemist who realize that there were not many quality, professional products specifically geared to the “budding industry”. We are here to bring you the most precisely blended, close-to-nature strain profiles and isolates – sourced from the finest companies around the world. 100% pure terpenes, no fillers, no cuts no additives. We use up to 35 individual terpenes in our blends making them as full spectrum as possible, and as close to nature as today’s science allows, while other companies use 5-10 rendering inferior products. Other company products we’ve tested are up to 50% filler with MCT or PG; therefore you are getting half of what you are paying for! All of our strains pass California Standards for pesticide residues. We test all terpene strains at BelCosta Laboratories.