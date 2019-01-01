 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Glass Dropper Bottle Box by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Glass Dropper Bottle Box

Secure your brand's glass dropper bottles and increase their visual appeal with customized cannabis packaging. These custom dropper bottle boxes are sized to fit 30ml and 60ml bottles. And, with the added space, you can ensure all legal labeling requirements are met. With our expertise and state-of-the-art printing techniques, boxes can be printed with raised foil and varnish embellishments. And, with other deluxe options such as soft-touch laminate, your packaging is sure to stand out from the rest. This product is printed in-house (in the U.S.) meaning no tariffs and fast turnaround times.

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.