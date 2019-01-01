 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Master Kush Premium Flower Rosin

Master Kush Premium Flower Rosin

by Gold Star Rosin

$30.00MSRP

About this product

This Master Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Master Kush is a popular indica cross created out of two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region. Master Kush is bred by the Dutch White Label Seed Company, located in Amsterdam. During maturation the plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without the mind-numbing effect that many indica strains produce. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity. FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and sweet EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, hungry and happy Total THC: 67% - Total CBD: .11% Each package contains 0.5 Grams

About this strain

Master Kush

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.