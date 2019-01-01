 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin

Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin

by Gold Star Rosin

Write a review
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin

$30.00MSRP

About this product

This Pink Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Pink Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica- dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earthy and flowery EFFECT: Relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy and uplifted Total THC: 61.5% Total CBD: 0.77%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin Logo
Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.