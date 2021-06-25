Gold Star Rosin
Pink Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Pink Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Pink Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica- dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earthy and flowery
EFFECT: Relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy and uplifted
Total THC: 61.5%
Total CBD: 0.77%
Pink Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!