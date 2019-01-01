 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Small batch, single-source CO2 cannabis extract with cold-captured terpenes reintroduced for strain specific experience. Golden CO2 is available in Sativa, Hybrid and Indica strains with raw materials sourced from farms cultivating highest quality product. Stainless steel and quartz glass cartridge is 100% PFC Free, with organic cotton wick, leveraging a center post diffuser, which yields maximum airflow. One-way anti-leak valve limits leaking and the cartridge has a 510 thread making it widely compatible to common battery standards.

About this brand

Golden masterfully crafts premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products that deliver the ultimate in form, flavor and function. While paying homage to its medical legacy, we re-imagine the modern cannabis experience with our commitment to exceptionally crafted oils and innovative delivery systems. From smokeless portable vape pens to artisanal edibles, pre-rolls to premium flower, GoldenXTRX provides medical and recreational patients alike with the highest quality and most enjoyable user experience.