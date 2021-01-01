Golden Brands
Golden CO2
Small batch, single-source CO2 cannabis extract with cold-captured terpenes reintroduced for strain specific experience. Golden CO2 is available in Sativa, Hybrid and Indica strains with raw materials sourced from farms cultivating highest quality product. Stainless steel and quartz glass cartridge is 100% PFC Free, with organic cotton wick, leveraging a center post diffuser, which yields maximum airflow. One-way anti-leak valve limits leaking and the cartridge has a 510 thread making it widely compatible to common battery standards.
