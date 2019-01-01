About this product
This clean and modern infographic shows the medical effects of 10 prominent cannabinoids found in cannabis. Illustrated as a matrix chart, each circle represents a different therapeutic benefit, and each colored line references a specific phytocannabinoid. Designed to look simple and approachable, and educate at a glance. Artwork by Haiikuu Design. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Depicts 16 common cannabis delivery methods -Compares the price, purity & efficiency of each -Designed in collaboration with Haiikuu, published by Goldleaf -Printed in the USA
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.