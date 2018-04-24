 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chart of Cannabinoids Infographic Print / Poster

Chart of Cannabinoids Infographic Print / Poster

by Goldleaf

About this product

This infographic illustrates the various Cannabinoids found in cannabis. These unique chemical compounds are what gives cannabis its pharmacological & medical value. This print depicts 10 of the most common Cannabinoids, shows their relationship to one another, activation temperature and the accepted medical uses of each. Designed on a clean sage green background, this minimal design looks great and is enjoyably informative on closer looks. Printed on a thick and sturdy archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution. - 18" x 24" - Depicts 10 of the most common Cannabinoids & their effects - Designed by Goldleaf - Printed in the USA

drdeveros

WHAT?!! This is such a great idea. I love the science-y vibe and simplicity of this print. I can't wait to get one for my office!

Fr33domRings

Want to score some points with your girlfriend? Get her this art print. Assuming she's into cannabis, but if you are reading this, then we're probably OK in that area. It's a pretty rad infographic, very informative, but looks really good even without reading the finer details. I know I lead with the girlfriend bit, but it is for anyone-- I mean, who doesn't love sage green? And information? Another slam dunk.

ChrisNoble

Super rad print. Informative and looks good. Got this as a gift along with one of their journals. Just love the vibe. We got ours framed at a local shop and it is hanging in our dining room. Great conversation starter. The quality is better than any poster I've had, thick paper, super fine details. Tops.

About this brand

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.