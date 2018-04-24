drdeveros
on April 24th, 2018
WHAT?!! This is such a great idea. I love the science-y vibe and simplicity of this print. I can't wait to get one for my office!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This infographic illustrates the various Cannabinoids found in cannabis. These unique chemical compounds are what gives cannabis its pharmacological & medical value. This print depicts 10 of the most common Cannabinoids, shows their relationship to one another, activation temperature and the accepted medical uses of each. Designed on a clean sage green background, this minimal design looks great and is enjoyably informative on closer looks. Printed on a thick and sturdy archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution. - 18" x 24" - Depicts 10 of the most common Cannabinoids & their effects - Designed by Goldleaf - Printed in the USA
on April 24th, 2018
WHAT?!! This is such a great idea. I love the science-y vibe and simplicity of this print. I can't wait to get one for my office!
on May 5th, 2017
Want to score some points with your girlfriend? Get her this art print. Assuming she's into cannabis, but if you are reading this, then we're probably OK in that area. It's a pretty rad infographic, very informative, but looks really good even without reading the finer details. I know I lead with the girlfriend bit, but it is for anyone-- I mean, who doesn't love sage green? And information? Another slam dunk.
on April 25th, 2017
Super rad print. Informative and looks good. Got this as a gift along with one of their journals. Just love the vibe. We got ours framed at a local shop and it is hanging in our dining room. Great conversation starter. The quality is better than any poster I've had, thick paper, super fine details. Tops.